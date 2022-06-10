Midnight Mass Score Up For Order At Waxwork Records

Midnight Mass was the best thing released last year, film or show, and once again, Mike Flanagan is partnering with the fine folk at Waxwork Records to release the score to the show from The Newton Brothers. The score is presented across three 180-gram colored discs, features never-before-published portraits and artwork, and liner notes from Flanagan and The Newton Brothers. Frankly, this might be the specialty vinyl release of the year, but I admit I am biased. The cost is $50, and it can be ordered right here. Check out more info and the gorgeous release below.

Midnight Mass Score Release Details

"Waxwork Records is thrilled to present the official MIDNIGHT MASS score and soundtrack hymns as a deluxe triple LP set with 180 gram colored vinyl, deluxe trifold gatefold packaging with solid black inner printing, and overall matte satin coating, never before published character portraits and series artwork, liner notes from creator/director Mike Flanagan, liner notes from The Newton Brothers, and a 12"x12" printed insert."

"The Newton Brothers created the haunting music of Midnight Mass comprising choral hymns and an experimental score featuring both acoustic and electronic instruments. The music allows no respite, always instilling listeners with tension and foreboding, even in its moments of beauty. The powerful vocals of the Midnight Mass Choir create a realm of ghoulish worship with The Newton Brothers' reimagined hymns. Recorded remotely during COVID, this score features hundreds of vocals and musicians from three different countries."

For those that have not watched Midnight Mass yet, subscribe to Netflix right now, and watch it as many times as you can in 30 days. Then, renew so you can continue to watch its brilliance forever. Make sure you order this release soon cause it will sell out.