Midnight Mass Star Rahul Kohli No Fan of iZombie Finale: "It Sucks"

Before he became one of the stars of Mike Flanagan's traveling acting ensemble (think Ryan Murphy & American Horror Story) through his amazing work in Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass (and currently filming The Fall of the House of Usher), Rahul Kohli was no stranger to "geek genre" work, appearing in The CW's Supergirl and voicing characters on HBO Max's Harley Quinn and the Disney Channel's The Rocketeer. But millions will remember him for his role as Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti on The CW's horror dramedy series iZombie, co-starring with CBS' Ghosts' Rose McIver. Running for five seasons from 2015 to 2019, Kohli still sees the role as both a career and a life-changing opportunity. But during his recent interview with Michael Rosenbaum for the Inside of You podcast, he also opened up about how politics on the set, working under the fear of cancellation every season, and extended filming in Canada led him to what he admits were unhealthy and abusive habits.

In the first clip, Kohli makes no bones about how he felt about the iZombie series finale: "it sucks." Admitting that he was "super disappointed" by how the series wrapped, he references how the time jump was rushed together and done in a VR room… and that it "makes no fucking sense." In the second clip, Kohli gets real when addressing the different ways that the show contributed to his intense drinking and how the end of iZombie also brought the end to his alcohol abuse. From there, Kohli opens up about his experiences with therapy and the important diagnosis that resulted from it.

And here's a look at the full podcast interview (and you can follow the Inside of You YouTube channel here), where Kohli goes into more detail about his time on the series and much more. From how a twist of fate kept him from quitting acting after a horrible audition and his deeply personal & professional relationship with Flanagan to the typecasting of South Asian actors and his experience being diagnosed with bipolar, find some time to check out the episode in its entirety- it's definitely worth the listen: