Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Premiere Free So Grab Your Nachos!

Fans of the obliviously destructive duo have been counting down the days, and today's the day! That's right, Mike Judge & Paramount+'s Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head has officially hit the streaming service. So to mark the occasion, Paramount+ is offering the first episode for free to check out. In "Escape Room," Beavis and Butt-Head look to impress two women with their keen deductive skills (yup); while in "The Special One," Butt-Head takes a breather while Beavis and Fire (once again… yup) team up to offer us a lot more backstory on Beavis' love of the flame.

"'Beavis and Butt-Head' started with me animating a two-minute short, and then a second one that was like three minutes. [I made it] in my house, by myself, with nobody. My ex-wife helped out a little bit, but there was no [one else]. And then MTV came along, and it did irk me a little bit that it was called MTV's Beavis and Butt-Head," Judge revealed to EW while explaining his name in the title. With a reboot being considered, Judge's manager suggested a name change for the series. "I was like, why not?" Judge added with a laugh. "If it was already MTV's Beavis and Butt-Head, I'll take that spot." Now here's a look at the first episode of Paramount+'s animated series revival, followed by a look at the official trailer (with the series now currently streaming):

The iconic animated duo of Beavis and Butt-Head are back and dumber than ever! The '90s pop-culture phenomenons return, voiced by creator Mike Judge, to confound common sense, torment each other, and showcase some of the dumbest comedy imaginable.

Created and voiced by writer, producer & director Judge, the characters originated in Judge's 1992 short film Frog Baseball, which was broadcast by MTV's animation showcase Liquid Television. After MTV commissioned a full series around the characters, the series ran for seven seasons from March 8, 1993, to Nov. 28, 1997. The series was revived in 2011 with an eighth season airing on MTV. During its initial run, Beavis and Butt-Head received widespread critical acclaim for its satirical, scathing commentary on society; and would go on to spinoff the 1996 theatrical film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.