Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Releases Season 2 Official Trailer Set to hit Paramount+ screens with its first two episodes on April 20th, here's the official trailer for Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head.

We're going to leave it up to you to try to decipher what we're getting at, but if there was ever a show that you would want to check out on Thursday, April 20th? We would definitely say it's Paramount+ & Mike Judge's Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head. Well, it's pretty clear that the streaming service and Judge were on the same wavelength because they have a second season's worth of new misadventures kicking off that day. And since you're already here anyway, here's a look at the official Season 2 trailer that was released today – where things get a bit "universal."

With the animated series set to return to the U.S. & Canada for a second season on Thursday, April 20th, with two new episodes (Australia and the U.K. on Friday, April 21), here's a look at the teaser for Mike Judge & Paramount+'s Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head:

"'Beavis and Butt-Head' started with me animating a two-minute short, and then a second one that was like three minutes. [I made it] in my house, by myself, with nobody. My ex-wife helped out a little bit, but there was no [one else]. And then MTV came along, and it did irk me a little bit that it was called MTV's Beavis and Butt-Head," Judge revealed to EW while explaining his name in the title. With a reboot being considered, Judge's manager suggested a name change for the series. "I was like, why not?" Judge added with a laugh. "If it was already MTV's Beavis and Butt-Head, I'll take that spot."

Created and voiced by writer, producer & director Judge, the characters originated in Judge's 1992 short film Frog Baseball, which was broadcast by MTV's animation showcase Liquid Television. After MTV commissioned a full series around the characters, the series ran for seven seasons from March 8, 1993, to Nov. 28, 1997. The series was revived in 2011 with an eighth season airing on MTV. During its initial run, Beavis and Butt-Head received widespread critical acclaim for its satirical, scathing commentary on society; and would go on to spinoff the 1996 theatrical film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.

Paramount+'s Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head is executive-produced by Judge, Lew Morton, and Michael Rotenberg, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina & Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.