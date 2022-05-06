Minx: HBO Max Original Comedy Series Earns Season 2 Pick-Up

HBO Max's original comedy series, Minx, has been renewed for a second season after its successful first season wrapped up on April 14th. Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson lead the series with an additional cast including Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya.

HBO Max's comedy series Minx was due a second season after a premiere season that scored well with viewers and critics alike for being a refreshing change to the cable giant's usual super-serious line-up. The first season, from creator/showrunner Ellen Rapoport, Feigco Entertainment & Lionsgate Television debuted in March, with all ten episodes available on HBO Max.

In the 1970s, Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) is a young feminist from Los Angeles who creates an unlikely bond with editor Doug (Jake Johnson) as they set out to create the first women's erotic magazine.

About the success of the show, Rapoport said "All of us at 'Minx' have been blown away by the passionate response from audiences across the world, who have mashed-up, TikTok-ed, and fanfic-ed us into a renewal. We are so grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Lionsgate for being true champions of the show, and for the opportunity to continue on this journey. Here's to more chest hair, pussy bow blouses, and tasteful nudes in Season 2."

Creator and showrunner Rapoport executive produces the series alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin, and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who also directed the pilot. Johnson serves as a co-executive producer. Lionsgate Television is the studio. About Minx, Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max quote: "We are thrilled that the world of MINX has resonated in the way that it has. Showrunner and creator Ellen Rapoport, alongside the rest of our gifted creative team, masterfully deliver nuanced humor, with the cast executing her vision seamlessly. We can't wait for fans to see what medicine Doug and Joyce hide in peanut butter for season two!"