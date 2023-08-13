Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Opinion, Rick and Morty, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, alan tudyk, dan harmon, Justin Roiland, rick and morty, SAG-AFTRA, Spencer Grammer, wga

Rick and Morty: Grammer, Tudyk Offer Reality Check on Residuals/Wages

Rick and Morty star Spencer Grammer & guest voice actor Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien, Firefly) offered a reality check on residual pay & wages.

When it comes to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, there have been a lot of issues being put on the table to discuss & debate – with residual pay for writers and actors one of the biggest in play. But what about voice actors who work on some of the biggest animated series out there? Not only do they also suffer from a pretty disgraceful residual pay system, but they also lack the kind of protections that come with membership in SAG-AFTRA (though the union does cover some voice actors). And that includes Adult Swim's Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland-created Rick and Morty, with Spencer Grammer (Summer Smith) sharing how being attached to two popular series wasn't enough to qualify for health insurance. From there, Resident Alien & Firefly star Alan Tudyk (who voice-acted on the Emmy Award-winning animated series in Season 2 and twice in Season 4) follows up Grammer's sobering reality check with another one demonstrating how a show being popular doesn't benefit all who are involved.

In a video interview with the Los Angeles Times, Grammer reveals that when she first had her son that she had been on a popular show (ABC Family's Greek) – which one would think would be enough to qualify for health insurance. But Grammer's wage earnings weren't enough to meet the requirements (which Grammer believed was $26,000), so she had to seek health insurance elsewhere. Oh, and just to be clear? Grammer was also on Rick and Morty at the time – and still not making enough to have health insurance for herself and her child.

Tudyk retweeted the video interview that the Los Angeles Times had with Grammer, adding another sobering claim when it comes to voice actors and working in animation. "If you voice every episode of a 'Rick and Morty' season, you will make roughly 15,000 only," Tudyk tweeted – and based on what we've seen residual checks-wise from a lot of folks on a lot of different shows – it's becoming less shocking and more enraging. "Producers have been successful in keeping pay very low for voice-over actors. 'The Simpsons' and 'Family Guy' are outliers," Tudyk added.

