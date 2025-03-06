Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, MLB, Sports, TV | Tagged: demon slayer, MLB

MLB x Demon Slayer Anime Film Previews World Tour Tokyo Series

MLB x Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a cross-promotion between baseball and the hit anime with a cool animated short from ufotable.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba gang is heading out to the diamond thanks to an official collaboration with Major League Baseball. The MLB x Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba collaboration is centered around the upcoming MLB World Tour Tokyo Series, which starts with pre-season games pitting the Hanshin Tigers against the Yomiuri Giants on March 15 and 16. Opening games featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the Chicago Cubs follow on March 18th and 19th. A special promotional video was released along with the announcement. The ufotable-produced anime short covers the evolution of Japanese baseball and features the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Shota Imanaga and more.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Baseball is a No-Brainer Combination

In case you didn't know, baseball is the national sport of Japan, and cross-promotions with the biggest pop culture franchise at the time are common. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently the most popular anime series adaptation of a manga worldwide right now, so this all fits. The final chapters in the story are coming in September with the "Infinity Castle" movie trilogy, which will bring the whole saga to its conclusion. This promotion coincides with the upcoming MLB season. See? Synergy!

In Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, Tanjiro Kamado is a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon.

While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps' highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village.

As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji.

The destination where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons' stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites."

Crunchyroll streams both the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba TV anime series and the Mugen Train movie in both sub and dub formats, along with the latest Hashira Training Arc. Crunchyroll will also bring the first of the new Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, to cinemas around the world, including North America, this September.

