Monarch: Legacy of Monsters S02, More "Monsterverse" Series Confirmed

Apple TV+ & Legendary Entertainment announce a deal that includes Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 and new "Monsterverse" spinoff series.

Apple TV+ & Legendary Entertainment are planning to expand the successful "Monsterverse" franchise in some very big ways – and they're not waiting to spread the news. First up, fans of Kurt Russell & Wyatt Russell-starring Monarch: Legacy of Monsters can look forward to a second season – but that's just the beginning. Thanks to a new multi-series deal between the two, fans can look forward to more spinoff projects based on the global franchise phenomenon.

"'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' has left an indelible imprint on the hearts, minds, and imaginations of audiences around the world, led by the brilliance of Chris, Matt, Kurt, Wyatt, and the incredibly gifted, talented cast and creative team," shared Morgan Wandell, head of international development for Apple TV+, in a statement when the news was officially announced. "We couldn't be more excited for viewers to not only have the chance to experience even more thrills in season two but to embark on epic, new journeys in the franchise as we expand Legendary's Monsterverse."

Here's a look at the official trailer and overview for the first season:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

The upcoming season of Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is executive produced by Chris Black, Matt Fraction, Joby Harold, and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, Matt Shakman, Andrew Colville, and Jen Roskind. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho licensed the rights to Legendary for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as part of their long-term relationship with the film franchise. With the next chapters on the way soon, you can catch up on the first season – now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

