Money Heist Part 5 Vol 2: The World's Greatest Heist Comes to An End

With the global series phenomenon La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) ready to go out in a blaze of glory next month when "Part 5 Vol. 2" debuts, viewers are getting a look at what twists & turns are still ahead with a look at the official trailer. And following up on a previously-released preview for the Alex Pina-created series, a new plan of attack sees the group taking hostage the one thing that could save them… the gold. But can The Professor (Álvaro Morte) save the team and their "hostage" in time? Because as the trailer so ominously tells us, the world's greatest heist is about to come to an end, and from the looks of things? We're not sure anyone's walking out of this one alive.

Here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) Part 5 Vol. 2, along with a look at a previously-released sneak preview (with the series ending its epic run on December 3rd):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: LCDP P5 – Vol 2 | Exclusive Clip | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPkgAMym7i8)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Money Heist: Part 5 Vol. 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwsmkWh0S5Y)

Now here's a look at the exclusive clip from Netflix's La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) Part 5 Vol. 2, set to end its run on December 3rd:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: LCDP P5 – Vol 2 | Exclusive Clip | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPkgAMym7i8)

La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) stars Úrsula Coberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), and José Manuel Poga. Joining the cast this season are Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sky Rojo, Sense 8) as René, the love of Tokio's life; and Patrick Criado (Vivir sin permiso) as Berlin's son, Rafael. Produced by Vancouver Media for Netflix, Jesús Colmenar, Koldo Serra, and Álex Rodrigo are set to direct.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Money Heist | Series trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVzSKOpEdYU&feature=youtu.be)

For any fans out there (since we know there's quite a few of you out there) concerned about how the series will end, Pina wants you to know that you can relax: it's something the team's been working on for a while. "We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters," said Pina in a statement about Money Heist (La Casa de Papel). "The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season." Pina will serve as showrunner, and executive producer alongside Jesús Colmenar and Cristina López Ferraz, who returns as director of production. Head writer Javier Gómez Santander, Director of Photography Migue Amodeo, and Esther Martínez-Lobato are also co-producing.