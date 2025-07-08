Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: monster, ryan murphy

Monster Season 4: Ryan Murphy Reportedly Eyeing Lizzie Borden Focus

Reports are Ryan Murphy is looking to focus on the Lizzie Borden case for the fourth season of the Netflix anthology series, Monster.

Sources say filming for the new season could start this fall, though Netflix hasn't confirmed a green light for a new season yet.

Lizzie Borden, acquitted for her family's 1892 axe murders, remains a notorious figure in pop culture.

The Monster anthology previously explored Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez Brothers cases, with the upcoming third season focusing on Ed Gein.

Last year, we learned from Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, All's Fair, Doctor Odyssey) that Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy, Criminal) was set to star in Monster: The Original Monster, the third season of Netflix's anthology series, as notorious serial killer Ed Gein. Since that time, we've gotten some very impressive casting news (more on that in a minute), but not much else. With rumblings that the season could hit screens later this year (though nothing has been officially announced), it appears Murphy has already found the subject for the fourth season. Variety reports from sources that Season 4 will focus on the case of Lizzie Borden, with a fall filming start being eyed (though representatives for Murphy and Netflix declined to comment on the reporting, and no official Season 4 green light has been given).

For those unaware, Borden was accused of brutally murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in their home in 1892. Though she would eventually be acquitted of the charges, Borden's name would find a lasting place in pop culture lore (though many wrongfully depict her as a murderer). If true, Borden would follow Jeffrey Dahmer, Lyle & Erik Menendez, and Ed Gein as the focus of a season of the anthology series. Once again (for now, at least), everything is in the "sources" stage pending an official news drop from Netflix and Murphy.

In addition to Hunnam, Laurie Metcalf (Hacks, The Big Bang Theory) had been tapped to play Ed Gein's mother, August, with Tom Hollander (The White Lotus, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans) set as Alfred Hitchcock, and Olivia Williams (Dune: Prophecy, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) set as Alma Reville – Hitchcock's wife. In addition, Suzanna Son (Red Rocket, The Idol) and Danielle Campbell (The Waterfront) have reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming third season.

