Monster Season 4 Welcomes Beatty, Hunnam; Production Underway in LA

Production is underway on Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's Monster Season 4, with Ella Beatty set as Lizzie Borden and Charlie Hunnam returning.

Even as Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's (American Horror Story) Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy, Criminal)-starring Monster: The Ed Gein Story continues pulling in big numbers viewing-wise for Netflix, production is officially underway in Los Angeles on the fourth season. Earlier today, the streaming service announced that the Lizzie Borden-focused new season has tapped Ella Beatty (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You) has been tapped for the lead role. In addition, Hunnam will be returning to the "Murphyverse" as Andrew Borden.

With Max Winkler (Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Grotesquerie) set to direct the opening chapter, Beatty and Hunnam will be joined by Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread, Monster: The Ed Gein Story) as the Bordens' live-in maid, Bridget Sullivan, and Rebecca Hall (Christine, Passing) as Lizzie's stepmother, Abby Borden. Billie Lourd (American Horror Story, The Last Showgirl) will play Lizzie's older sister Emma, while Jessica Barden (The End of the F***ing World, Dune: Prophecy) will play Lizzie's actress friend Nance O'Neill.

Speaking with Variety as part of a profile on Hunnam and the streaming series, Murphy shared that he and Brennan took a pass on a season focusing on serial killer Ted Bundy ("When you look at those crimes, what are the themes there? It doesn't ask you any questions about society") and a look at Luigi Mangione has been tabled for now ("We know nothing about him"). Regarding the fourth season, Hunnam had declined to comment on reports at the time that he would be playing the father of Lizzie Borden (Ella Beatty). That's when we got clarity on Season 4, with previous reporting having the season focus on Borden. "Later, once the news is out, Murphy tells me [the writer/interview] that the role is complex, and that the season will probe the history of infamous women, including Aileen Wuornos and Hungarian noblewoman Elizabeth Báthory."

