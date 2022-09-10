Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Hit the Streets This February; New Teaser

Did you really think today's D23 Expo 2022 sessions were going to wrap up for the day without a look at a project that we've been excited about since it was first announced? That's right, The Disney Channel, Disney+ & executive producer Laurence Fishburne's upcoming Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. And while we've enjoyed all of the previews and behind-the-scenes looks, we have to admit that today kinda edges the rest of them out because not only do we have a new teaser trailer for the Diamond White (13-year-old genius Lunella Lafayette aka Moon Girl)-starring series, but we also have a confirmed February premiere date.

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur stars Diamond White as Lunella (aka Moon Girl); Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather, Pops; and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster. Now here's a look at the latest teaser trailer for the animated series, set to hit our screens on February 10th on The Disney Channel (and shortly after, on Disney+):

Fans can look forward to a line-up of guest voices that includes Alison Brie ("GLOW"), Andy Cohen ("Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen"), Daveed Diggs (Broadway's "Hamilton"), Maya Hawke ("Stranger Things"), Jennifer Hudson ("Respect"), Cliff "Method Man" Smith ("Power Book II: Ghost"), Cobie Smulders ("How I Met Your Mother") and Wesley Snipes ("Blade" trilogy). Recurring stars include Omid Abtahi ("The Mandalorian"), Utkarsh Ambudkar ("Ghosts"), Michael Cimino ("Love, Victor"), Indya Moore ("Pose"), and Craig Robinson ("The Office").

Additional guest cast for the series includes Gideon Adlon ("Pacific Rim: The Black"), Pamela Adlon ("Better Things"), Anna Akana ("Youth & Consequences"), Ian Alexander ("The OA"), May Calamawy (Marvel Studios' "Moon Knight"), Wilson Cruz ("Star Trek: Discovery"), Asia Kate Dillon ("Billions"), Luis Guzmán ("How to Make It in America"), astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton ("Marvel's Spider-Man"), June Diane Raphael ("Grace and Frankie"), Paul Scheer ("The League"), and Tajinae Turner ("Meet the Voxels").

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC's "black-ish" and "mixed-ish," Freeform's "grown-ish") and Steve Loter (Disney's "Kim Possible"). Rodney Clouden ("Futurama") is supervising producer, Kate Kondell ("The Pirate Fairy") and Jeffrey M. Howard ("Planes") are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn ("Elena of Avalor") is producer.