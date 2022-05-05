Moon Knight: Hawke Aimed for Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin with Harrow

As our trusted MCU streaming series reviewer Kaitlyn Booth works on their review of the season/series finale of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX"), Ethan Hawke (Training Day, The Good Lord Bird) & May Calamawy (Ramy)-starring Moon Knight, we're sticking with our policy of avoiding spoiler as much as possible. That said, all bets will probably be off starting late on Friday. But for now, we do have some cool insight into the influence that Netflix's Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil had on Hawke's big bad Arthur Harrow. During a Marvel Studios Q&A session, Hawke was asked about his favorite Marvel character. And while he offered a ton of love to Robert Downey, Jr.'s Tony Stark aka Iron Man, it was D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin who set the bar he wanted to reach with Harrow. "Well, it would be very easy to say Robert Downey [Jr.] as Iron Man because that's still a high watermark for me. But in truth, I think I have to do a shoutout to Vincent D'Onofrio as [Wilson] Fisk. That is a great character portrait. That's a great performance and when I took this job, I was aiming at him."

For a look back over the past five episodes for a better sense of what's to come (and possibly a clue or two you might've missed along the way) before you wrap up the series (for now?), here's another look at Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Moon Knight (with the season/series finale currently streaming):

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Joining Isaac, Hawke & Calamawy is the late Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and executive producer alongside Isaac, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum. Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch, with Marvel Studios as the producing studio.