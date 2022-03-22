Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac on Marvel Studios Accent Reaction; New Images

We told you that the publicity machine was going into overdrive for Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX") & Ethan Hawke (Training Day, The Good Lord Bird)-starring Moon Knight. And now with only eight days to go until the series hits streaming screens, we have an impressive set of new preview images to share. But before we get to that, Isaac spoke to the Radio Times about his choice of a British accent for Steven Grant and how it was initially received by Marvel Studios- in particular, studio head Kevin Feige. "It wasn't necessarily written that way at all. And so I thought, 'OK, well, let me see what [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] says about this.' And so I had a meeting with Kevin, I said, 'This is how I'd want to do it.' And he said, 'Yeah, OK, go for it,'" Isaac revealed. Though apparently, Feige and Marvel Studios had a bit more faith in Isaac than in the accent. "It's funny because afterward, he told me they didn't know what the hell I was doing," Isaac continued. "And they weren't sure it was going to work at all. But you know, in the end, I'm glad we did that because everyone says it kind of makes the show."

Now here's a look back at the most recent preview for Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Moon Knight. In the following clip, May Calamawy's Layla El-Faouly needs Steven Grant (Isaac) to "Summon the Suit" to stop Hawke's Arthur Harrow from doing some very diabolical stuff. Just one small problem. Steven has no idea who Layla is even though Layla knows who Steven is… or to be more precise, who "Marc Spector" is…

And for a look at the best-worst day of Steven Grant's life, check out the following teaser "Choice" (followed by some additional Moon Knight goodies):

Here's a look back at a previously-released sneak preview for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Moon Knight:

With the series set to hit streaming screens on March 30th, here's a look behind the scenes with Isaac, Hawke, Calamawy & more at Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Moon Knight:

Here's a further look at the upcoming series, including the Super Bowl TV spot, previously-released preview images, series overview & official trailer:

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of

another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a

deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Joining Isaac and Hawke in the streaming series is May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy) and the late Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Jeremy Slater is the head writer and executive producer, alongside Isaac, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum. Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch co-executive producer, with Marvel Studios as the producing studio.