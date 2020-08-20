Moonbase 8: Showtime Launching Tim Heidecker, John C. Reilly Series

If Netflix's Space Force wasn't enough to fulfill your need for space-themed workplace comedy, Showtime's got you covered with Moonbase 8. The television series comes courtesy of Portlandia co-creators Fred Armisen and Jonathan Krisel, Tim Heidecker (Time and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!), John C. Reilly, and A24. The series is set to premiere fall 2020. Armisen, Heidecker, and Reilly are also set to star in the limited six-episode series that revolves around three subpar astronauts, who have high hopes of being chosen to travel to the moon, according to Deadline Hollywood. Set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA's Moon Base Simulator, Moonbase 8 follows eager astronauts Skip (Armisen), Rook (Heidecker), and their leader Cap (Reilly) as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission.

While working vigorously to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances forces the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other and whether or not they're cut out for space travel. A24 produces alongside Abso Lutely Productions. Armisen, Reilly, Heidecker, Krisel, Dave Kneebone, Eric Wareheim, and A24's Ravi Nandan and Inman Young serve as executive producers. Krisel also directs the series. "In a year when we have all been forced to come to terms with life in close quarters, we are happy to have landed this offbeat take on life in captivity with dreams of escaping to something grander," said Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. "While the show was produced before the pandemic, its subject matter is timely – and thanks to Fred, Tim, John and Jonathan, its humor is timeless." Reilly can be seen in an upcoming project about the Showtime Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s where he plays late Lakers owner Jerry Buss. Heidecker is in the Adult Swim series Beef House and Truthpoint. Armisen's busy in voiceovers on the Netflix series Big Mouth, AppleTV+ series Central Park, and Disney's Elena of Avalor.