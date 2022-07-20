More Changes to Tonight's AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Card

With the clock ticking down to the start of AEW Dynamite tonight, AEW continues to add to the already packed card. Former NXT star Cole Karter will answer an open challenge from Ricky Starks for the FTW Championship. Karter was known as Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan during his stint with WWE.

In addition, AEW announced that FTR will cut a promo promoting their match with the Briscoes at the upcoming Ring of Honor PPV, Death Before Dishonor. AEW announced the new segment on Twitter.

In addition to these segments, the previously announced card consists of five matches and a championship celebration, as the esteemed Chad McMahon so rationally laid out in his preview earlier tonight. Swerve in Our Glory will celebrate winning the AEW Tag Team Championships at last week's AEW Dynamite, Fyter Fest Night 1. Additionally, Brody King will take on Darby Allin. The Varsity Blonds will face Christian Cage and Luchasaurus. Athena and Willow Nightingale will face Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan in a tag team match, originally planned to be a trios match until Leila Grey had to be removed from the match. Finally, Eddie Kingston will face Chris Jericho in a barbed wire everwhere match. AEW Dynamite aires at 8/7C on TBS (actually, it's already started).