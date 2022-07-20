AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2 Preview: Last Minute Changes

AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2 begins tonight in just a couple hours, but AEW has made some last-minute changes to the card. Earlier today, AEW added a championship celebration for Swerve in Your Glory. And with just hours to go before the show, the company announced a big change to the planned women's trios match, with Leila Grey no longer cleared to compete.

The Chadster wishes they would just cancel the whole thing, but there's no way Tony Khan would be a man and do that, so they're going to go forward and RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! And thanks to Bleeding Cool TV Editor Ray Flook, who is in cahoots with Tony Khan, The Chadster has once again been tasked with writing the preview for tonight's episode. The Chadster had to drink two White Claw seltzers just to be able to get through this, so The Chadster hopes you'll forgive any mistakes, since he's totally wasted.

AEW is just rubbing it in with this. These two guys were successful in NXT, but thanks to Tony Khan cheating, NXT lost the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars. The Chadster doesn't like saying it, but it's true. As a result, neither guy was able to find success on the main roster, even though Vince McMahon tried his hardest by giving Keith Lee a great new gimmick, The Bearcat, and forcing him to wear a shirt. But just because WWE fired them, they literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back and joined AEW. And there, Tony Khan had the nerve to make them tag team champions? So disrespectful.

AEW has been promoting the heck out of this match, which is just crazy in The Chadster's opinion. Everybody who watches The Chadster's beloved WWE knows that matches are best when they're booked during the opening segment of the show, which should be a twenty-minute long promo, not promoted for weeks and developed with attacks at convention signings. But then again, Tony Khan obviously doesn't understand the first thing about the wrestling business, so this isn't surprising at all.

William Regal and Jon Moxley learned everything they know in WWE, and now he's taking that knowledge and using it to train up-and-coming stars for the competition like Wheeler Yuta. Basically, they're stealing knowledge from WWE and giving it to AEW stars. That's piracy, and The Chadster doesn't agree with that kind of shady business practice. Tony Khan, on the other hand… well, you can see for yourself.

Once again, a former WWE star, Christian Cage, stabs Vince McMahon in the back, goes to AEW, and gets a sweet push as the head of a new heel team with Luchasaurus. And why did he do it? Just because WWE didn't think he could wrestle anymore? Maybe he should have taken their advice. Instead, he'll probably beat the Varsity Blonds tonight, since the ultimate showdown will be between Cage and Jungle Boy. The Chadster is feeling more and more sexually impotent just thinking about it.

This match was originally going to be a trios match, but Leila Grey isn't cleared to compete so she was removed, along with Kris Statlander, to make it a tag team match instead. This just goes to show how little respect Tony Khan has for the wrestling business. If this was WWE, they would continue advertise Grey and Statlander right up until the match was about to start.

Out of all the disrespectful matches at AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2 — and there are a lot of them — this is the absolute worst. Everyone is supposed to be getting excited about how WWE is switching to a TV-14 rating (though The Chadster is worried that might attract the wrong kind of fans), and here is AEW with another blood and guts showcase, stealing WWE's thunder. Auughh man! So unfair!

AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2 kicks off at 8/7C on TBS, but if you care about The Chadster at all, you won't tune in.