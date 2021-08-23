Motherland: Fort Salem Conjures Up Third & Final Season Renewal

Just as long as they can survive this week's second season finale, Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams), Tally (Jessica Sutton), and Raelle (Taylor Hickson) will be back for a third and final season of Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem. The news comes a day before the show wraps up Season 2 with a huge standoff between our witches and the witch-hunting group, the Camarilla. As for what the future holds? Well, let's just say there's a little "revolution" in the air. "Every time we get to dive back into the world of 'Motherland: Ford Salem,' it's a pleasure and an honor," said series creator Eliot Laurence. "I can't wait to bring season three to the world. We plan to ramp up the insane stakes of the finale with an epic, scary, satisfying ride, all the while getting deeper into witch's ancient origins. We are so grateful to Freeform for the opportunity, and to our fans — your love is palpable, wait till you see what we have in store."

Here's a look at the announcement from earlier this afternoon teasing a "revolution" was on the way:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem | Season 3 Announcement | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cTuXCNF8GbQ)

In advance of the Season 2 premiere, Freeform launched an interactive "Witch Test" website in support of Motherland: Fort Salem. Fans will be given five tests, ranging from vocal tests to perception tests. The tests will analyze if a viewer is a "witch" or a "civilian." Those deemed a witch will then take the oath and get a digital medallion. So if you think you have the blood of our great witch ancestors, take the test: Motherlandwitchtest.com.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem | Season 2 Promo: Return of The Camarilla | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgtY26HhPIQ)

In the anticipated second season of "MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM," premiering summer 2021, Raelle, Tally and Abigail confront higher stakes, dangerous magic and a new threat from an ancient group of witch-hunters, the Camarilla. In the first season, we saw our trio of young witches follow in the footsteps of their foremothers, defending the nation from The Spree as part of the United States Army. Their training is intensified when they are promoted to attend War College, where their magic, relationships and beliefs will be pushed to the limits. While General Alder seeks out new witches to join the wars to come, The Spree and the Army learn their fight may no longer be with one another. But how can two enemies work together to thwart a hatred that won't stop until all witches are exterminated?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem | Season 2 Announcement | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHCyb5tLum8)

Written and created by Laurence, Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney, and Lyne Renee. Bill Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Amanda Tapping, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl, and Bryan Q. Miller serving as executive producers. Joining the cast this season are Victor Webster (Workin' Moms), Mellany Barros (Chad), Praneet Akilla (Nancy Drew), Ess Hödlmoser (The Boys), and Arlen Aguayo (The Good Doctor).

