Countdown Star Jensen Ackles Shares Musical Moment From The Set

Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) posted a musical moment from the set of Prime Video and Showrunner Derek Haas' upcoming Countdown.

Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) gets it. Of course, fans want to know (and see) as much as they can as production rolls along on Showrunner Derek Haas (NBC's "Chicago" franchise) and Amazon MGM Studios's Countdown. But it doesn't always have to be spoilers or things like that – sometimes, just a fun, personal look behind the scenes can go a long way toward holding off on when the big "When are we getting a trailer?" push on social media begins. That's exactly what Ackles delivered overnight as filming continued on the upcoming Prime Video series – posting a musical moment from the set that we're sure you will appreciate.

"Just a little hang on set. Killing time with friends,' Ackles wrote as the caption to his video post – which you can check out below:

Countdown: Jensen Ackles on How Series Happened, Derek Haas

"In the wake of 'The Boys,' I signed a deal with Amazon. They wanted to develop something with me in mind, so I had a few meetings with different writers and different kinds of takes for shows," Ackles shared regarding how the series came to be during a weekend fan event. "When I met Derek Haas, who created 'Countdown' and has written all 13 scripts, I just clicked with him immediately. He and I actually grew up in the same town; we went to neighboring high schools, so we had a lot in common right off the bat. But he's just a really great storyteller, and he comes from a long line of writing really kind of intense stuff. And so the character that he created, I just felt like I could tell that story in the world that he was also creating. That led to more meetings, and then that led to some outlines. I got to read the first script, and I just really liked where it was going. I liked the kind of world that he was setting it in, and I got excited about it," he added.

Along with being able to connect with the showrunner, the show's universe, and his character, Ackles also appreciated being in on the project at an early stage. "I was fortunate enough to be in a position to do that and be there from the beginning, the genesis of it all, 'cause that's not normal," Ackles explained. "For most actors, everything is kind of already cooked, and then they come in – they get cast in a role that's already happening. I was kind of – not involved creatively, but I was already on the train from the beginning in the station, so that was nice." As for what viewers can expect from Countdown? "There are some twists and turns with this show; there are some big reveals, so to speak. So I'm excited for you guys. I'm excited to get it done – we're about halfway done with the season right now. I think they're shooting for June, probably – release next summer, and I'm excited to see what you guys think and to see it once it's on its feet."

Prime Video's Countdown kicks off following a suspicious murder in broad daylight, which leads to LAPD officer Mark Meachum (Ackles) being recruited to join a secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate. But as the truth of a more sinister plot comes into focus, the team must overcome their conflicting personal agendas to unite and save a city of millions. The cast includes Ackles, Eric Dane (Euphoria), Jessica Camacho (S.W.A.T.), Violett Bean (Death and Other Details, God Friended Me), Uli Latukefu (Young Rock, MaXXXine), and Elliot Knight (The Boys, Life Sentence).

For Haas, Countdown is the first project stemming from his overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios following his departure from Wolf Entertainment. After joining The Boys during its third season, Ackles signed a first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios for Chaos Machine Productions – his company with his wife, Danneel Ackles. Along with having created the series, Haas will also serve as showrunner and executive producer.

