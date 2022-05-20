Motherland: Fort Salem S03 Teaser: A Final Season, Their Final Battle

So earlier this month, fans of Freeform's Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Taylor Hickson & Amalia Holm-starring Motherland: Fort Salem were treated to new key art and a season overview for the Eliot Laurence (Claws)-created series' third & final season. But that wasn't all, because they also learned that their favorite witches would be without a home and on the run from all sides when the series returns on June 21 at 10 pm ET/PT. So now that we know that we have about a month to go until the final chapter, doesn't now seem as good of a time as any for a teaser preview?

While not the longest teaser preview in the world, it does a nice job of conveying just how out of their element our heroes are going to be as they fight for the very right to exist- take a look:

The end of season 2 of "Motherland: Fort Salem" left Abigail, Tally, Raelle and Scylla fugitives on the run. Now without a military nor a home, they seek protection alongside the Dodger community in the Cession — but laying low and staying out of trouble has never been their strong suit. With witch hunters working against them from inside the White House, our heroes must call upon ancient forces in the final battle for their right to exist.

Created by Eliot Laurence (who also created "Claws"), "Motherland: Fort Salem" is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country. "Motherland: Fort Salem" follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons.

Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney, and Lyne Renée. In addition, fan-favorites Sheryl Lee Ralph (as President Wade), Victor Webster (as Blanton Silver), Tony Giroux (as Adil), and Catherine Lough Haggquist (as Petra Bellweather) will be back as recurring cast members. Executive produced by Eliot Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Amanda Tapping, Brian Studler, and Tracey Jeffrey, the series will mark its return for its third & final season on Tuesday, June 21, at 10 pm EDT/PDT.