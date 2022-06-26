Motherland: Fort Salem S03E02 Preview; Laurence on Franchise's Future

After an opening episode to the final season that hit the ground running and never let up (check out our review here), we have a new set of preview images, an overview, and the official trailer for this week's episode of Freeform & Eliot Laurence's (Claws) Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Taylor Hickson & Amalia Holm-starring Motherland: Fort Salem, S03E02 "The Price of Work." But before we get to that, some good news from Laurence regarding the future of the franchise. While the series is set to end its run on Freeform with the current season, the series creator told EW that he has some thoughts on how the franchise can live on. "It's one of those things that, I remember when I first landed on the idea, it just felt like an oil geyser of, there's a lot to tell in this world and a lot more provocative questions to ask about the world," Laurence explained. "We end the season on a question that's almost as provocative as the one that started the whole journey, so I think it could live elsewhere. That might be graphic novels, it could be a lot of things. We have incredibly passionate fans. I mean, they are powerful. They're a force. So we'll see what happens."

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 2 "The Price of Work": The group seeks sanctuary in the mysterious Cession. The Unit learns the Camarilla is directly targeting the Mycelium, inspiring them to strike back. Petra and Anacostia work to determine President Wade's allegiance. Written by Brian Studler.

In the following featurette After The Storm: Season 3, Episode 1, Hickson, Williams, Sutton and Laurence discuss what's in store for each character as the series enters its thrilling final chapter:

The end of season 2 of "Motherland: Fort Salem" left Abigail, Tally, Raelle and Scylla fugitives on the run. Now without a military nor a home, they seek protection alongside the Dodger community in the Cession — but laying low and staying out of trouble has never been their strong suit. With witch hunters working against them from inside the White House, our heroes must call upon ancient forces in the final battle for their right to exist.

Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney, and Lyne Renée. In addition, fan-favorites Sheryl Lee Ralph (as President Wade), Victor Webster (as Blanton Silver), Tony Giroux (as Adil), and Catherine Lough Haggquist (as Petra Bellweather) will be back as recurring cast members. Executive produced by Eliot Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Amanda Tapping, Brian Studler, and Tracey Jeffrey, the series will mark its return for its third & final season on Tuesday, June 21, at 10 pm EDT/PDT.