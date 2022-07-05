Motherland: Fort Salem S03E03 Sneak Peek: Adil, Anacostia & More

With only hours to go until the third chapter of Freeform & Eliot Laurence's (Claws) third & final season of the Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Taylor Hickson & Amalia Holm-starring Motherland: Fort Salem, we have two new previews to pass along for tonight's episode. First up, a shaky Adil (Tony Giroux) prepares to use a Blood Compass in a desperate attempt to find Khalida (Kylee Brown). Following that, Anacostia (Demetria McKinney) and Izadora (Emilie Leclerc) present President Wade (Sheryl Lee Ralph) with shocking evidence proving VP Blanton Silver (Victor Webster) is Camarilla. Now here's a revised look at the preview images, overview, trailer, and those additional sneak previews for S03E03 "Oh Elayne….", followed by the official overviews for S03E04 "Happy Yule!", S03E05 "Cession in Session," and S03E06 "Book Club" to give you some additional clues as to what the season still has in store:

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 3 "Oh Elayne…": With the Cession Marshal on their heels, the Unit splits up. Scylla and Nicte attempt to draw the Marshal away while Tally, Abigail and Adil meet an old ally. President Wade's political stance puts her in danger. Written by Eli Edelson.

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 4 "Happy Yule!": The Unit spends the Yule holiday plotting their next steps. Alder seeks out another steward of the First Song. Hearst, President Silver and Kara Brandt celebrate a victory. Written by Nicole Avenia. Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 5 "Cession in Session": The Council of the Great River convenes to hear the Unit's testimony and decide whether to extradite them back to the U.S. Abigail attempts to convey the dangers of the Camarilla's influence, and Tally ponders if the future is written in stone. Written by Will J. Watkins. Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 6 "Book Club": Tally reunites with her mother and finds a reason to keep fighting. Abigail and Adil return to Fort Salem to find their home has changed. Scylla and Edwin work together in attempt to reach Raelle. Anacostia and Sterling plot an escape. Written by Nikki McCauley.

The end of season 2 of "Motherland: Fort Salem" left Abigail, Tally, Raelle and Scylla fugitives on the run. Now without a military nor a home, they seek protection alongside the Dodger community in the Cession — but laying low and staying out of trouble has never been their strong suit. With witch hunters working against them from inside the White House, our heroes must call upon ancient forces in the final battle for their right to exist.

Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney, and Lyne Renée. In addition, fan-favorites Sheryl Lee Ralph (as President Wade), Victor Webster (as Blanton Silver), Tony Giroux (as Adil), and Catherine Lough Haggquist (as Petra Bellweather) will be back as recurring cast members. Executive produced by Eliot Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Amanda Tapping, Brian Studler, and Tracey Jeffrey.