Moxley Leaves Open Contract for All Out Main Event in RIng on Dynamite

With All Out set to take place on Sunday and no main event booked, the big question going into AEW Dynamite this week was: who will face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at the PPV? AEW wasted no time in addressing that question, as the Undisputed Champion opened the show with a promo. But that doesn't mean they answered it.

Moxley received a mixed reaction from the crowd in Chicago, home town of former champion CM Punk, who Moxley defeated easily last week in Cleveland. Moxley trashed Punk for losing the match in three minutes. Moxley accused Punk of faking the injury because he was afraid of what Moxley would do to him. "Champions never fold," Moxley explained to the crowd.

Moxley apologized to the crowd for Punk's failure, further antagonizing the Chicago crowd. "CM Punk: fragile ego, fragile body, weak mind, weak spirit. It's a tough business, dude."

Then Moxley pulled out an open contract for All Out, which he already signed, and dropped it in the ring for anyone to sign and warned whoever signs it: "wrestling Jon Moxley may be hazardous to your health." Then he left the ring.

Backstage producer Ace Steel came out and grabbed the contract and brought it backstage as commentary moved on to promoting the rest of the show. Who'll sign the contract? Maybe we'll find out tonight. Maybe we won't. Stay tuned, and see highlights from Moxley's promo below:

