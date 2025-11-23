Posted in: TV, USA Network | Tagged: mr robot

Mr. Robot: Rami Malek Was "Blown Away," "Enthralled" by Pilot Script

Rami Malek discusses his first reaction to reading the script for Sam Esmail's Mr. Robot and knowing he wanted the role of Elliot Alderson.

Six years after it ended its run, Sam Esmail's Mr. Robot continues to have a profound influence on the television landscape. The techno-thriller followed Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), a cyber-security engineer who became involved in the underground hacker group fsociety after being recruited by their mysterious leader, Mr. Robot (Christian Slater). Over the course of four seasons, viewers witnessed the fallout from the hacker group's five/nine hack on the mega-corporation E Corp and the growing divide between Elliot and Mr. Robot. And then things take a serious turn. If you're familiar with the series, you'll also know that we are keeping the overview as spoiler-free as possible. Checking in with BAFTA for its "My Film Firsts…" video series, Malek shared his reaction when he first read the script and why he needed to be a part of the series.

"I was blown away by 'Mr. Robot.' It's a cliche, but I couldn't put that one down. And tried to. I tried to slow down the pace at which I read it, but I flew through it immediately, and by the end, I was shocked by the ending, but enthralled," Malek shared. "And I knew in that very moment that if I had that role, I could do something special with it, and it would have a profoundly special effect on me as well. It's something I have dedicated quite a bit of energy to and still remains a seminal marker in my career for something that I remain profoundly grateful for."

But if fans are looking for a reboot or for more of Elliot's story in some way (no spoilers), not much has been happening on that front since the final credits rolled on S14E13: "Hello, Elliot," six years ago. Esmail has stated previously that Elliot's story was complete, and Malek bluntly drove that point home earlier today. Taking part in Deadline's Contenders Film: Los Angeles panel on Saturday to discuss his latest film, writer-director James Vanderbilt's Nuremberg, Malek had some good news to share in that he and Esmail had discussed the possibility of working together again – on another project. "Sam and I just talked about working together again, but that's it," Malek shared. While this project isn't related to the popular series, could it lead to Malek and Esmail teaming back up for another Mr. Robot run? Malek left little room for doubt, offering a clear and concise, "No."

