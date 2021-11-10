Ms. Marvel & Andor: Disney Confirms Q4 2022 Premiere for Both Series

Some big scheduling news was made during today's The Walt Disney Company's investors earnings call, with confirmation from Disney CFO Christine McCarthy that head writer & executive producer Bisha K. Ali's (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel won't be hitting Disney plus until the fourth quarter of 2022. The Marvel Studios live-action series is set to join Lucasfilm's upcoming Diego Luna-starring "Rogue One" prequel series Andor as well as the live-action remake of Pinocchio.

The live-action Andor focuses on Cassian Andor's (Luna) adventures during the early days of the Rebellion and the rising threat of the Empire, set five years before the events of the critically-acclaimed 2016 film. The series is also set to star Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl), Kyle Soller (Brexit), Genevieve O'Reilly (reprising Mon Mothma, the politician who opposed the Empire and helped found the Rebel Alliance), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Fiona Shaw ("Harry Potter" franchise), and Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Morbius). With filming expected to wrap this summer, Toby Haynes serves as lead director on the 12-episode season with Ben Caron and Susanna White also helming episodes, and Stephen Schiff and Tony Gilroy among the writing team.

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel," launching on Disney+ in late 2021, is a new series that introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. But Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?

Joining Vellani on the series are Laurel Marsden, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans) are on board to direct- with the series scheduled for a late 2021 premiere.