Ms. Marvel: Anjali Bhimani Joins Disney+ & Marvel Studios Series Cast

With Disney+ and Marvel Studios' live-action Ms. Marvel series from head writer & executive producer Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) having wrapped production in Thailand last year, much of the talk as of late has been surrounding when the series would be hitting screens this year. Now we get to shift the focus to some interesting casting news, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Anjali Bhimani (Marvel's Runaways, Special) has joined the cast in a recurring role that is otherwise being kept secret for now.

Created by editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and first introduced in the comics in 2013, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. Vellani's Khan aka Ms. Marvel is also set to appear in future MCU films (such as the upcoming The Marvels).

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new series that introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. But Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?

Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, and Laurel Marsden. Directors on board include Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans)- with the series scheduled for a late 2021 premiere.