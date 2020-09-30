Ms. Marvel: Disney+ Casts Newcomer Iman Vellani in Lead Role: Report

A little more than a week after Disney+ announced the directing team for its upcoming Marvel Studios live-action series Ms. Marvel, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that newcomer Iman Vellani has been tapped to lead the series. Vellani joins directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans) and head writer Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) on the streaming series.

First introduced in the comics in 2012, Ms. Marvel focuses on Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. A search is still underway to cast the lead character, one that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says will play a much larger role on both streaming and theater screens as the MCU enters into its next phase.

Last summer, Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time, we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on Moon Knight, Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on She-Hulk, and Ali was on board to write and serve as showrunner on Ms. Marvel. Disney+ also has a number of other live-action series coming up, including the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision (set for December), currently-back-filming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki, and animated anthology series What If…?, and Samuel L. Jackson returning as Nick Fury for his own series.