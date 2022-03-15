Ms. Marvel Official Trailer & Key Art Released; Hits Disney+ This June

Well, now we know why all of the buzz has been building around Disney+ and Marvel Studios' live-action Ms. Marvel series and which MCU series will be following the Oscar Isaac-starring Moon Knight (premiering later this month). That's right, less than a day after learning Anjali Bhimani (Marvel's Runaways, Special) had joined the cast, we now have our first official trailer and key art for head writer & executive producer Bisha K. Ali's (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) Iman Vellani-starring series- with the series hitting streaming screens on June 8th.

Created by editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and first introduced in the comics in 2013, Kamala Khan (Vellani) is a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. Vellani's Khan aka Ms. Marvel is also set to appear in future MCU films (such as the upcoming The Marvels). Now here's a look at the official trailer, followed by an overview of the series as well as a look back at the original "sizzle reel" that was released:

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new series that introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. But Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?

Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight (Red Dagger), Saagar Shaikh (Aamir), Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan), Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan), Matt Lintz (Bruno), Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Anjali Bhimani, and Laurel Marsden. Directors on board include Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans)- with the series scheduled to hit on June 8th.