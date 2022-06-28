Ms. Marvel S01E04 Sneak Preview: Kamala Meets Farhan Akhtar's Waleed

With the fourth episode of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel (directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with a teleplay by Sabir Pirzada and A.C. Bradley & Matthew Chauncey, and with a story by Pirzada), we have a preview offering a look at a very famous name who was announced to be joining the cast early last month. In the clip you're about to see, Kamala (Vellani) and Kareem/Red Dagger (Aramis Knight) are interrupted by the appearance of Bollywood writer, director, producer & star Farhan Akhtar's (Jee Le Zaraa) Waleed… who is very familiar with Kamala's family history.

Now here's a look at a preview clip from the series' fourth episode, set to hit Disney+ this Wednesday:

With the series kicking off with S01E01 "Generation Why," here's a quick recap of our past two episodes (S01E02 "Crushed" & S01E03 "Destined") just in case you need a bit of a refresher course before this week's episode:

Created by editors Sana Amanat & Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and first introduced in the comics in 2013, Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. Now here's a look back at Vellani revealing what the path to being a "superhero" has been like, along with the cast & crew explaining why Vellani is perfect as Kamala Khan:

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight (Red Dagger), Saagar Shaikh (Aamir), Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan), Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan), Matt Lintz (Bruno), Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Anjali Bhimani, and Laurel Marsden. Bollywood writer, director, producer & star Farhan Akhtar (Jee Le Zaraa) is also set to make a guest appearance in an undisclosed role. Directors on board include Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans)- with the first two episodes currently streaming.