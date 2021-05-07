Muppets Haunted Mansion Brings Family-Friendly Felt Fear For Fall

One of the things we love about covering television is that there isn't a day that goes by where we don't end up being surprised by something. On Friday, The Walt Disney Company did just that when they announced that The Muppets would be visiting the iconic Disneyland staple The Haunted Mansion for the Halloween-themed Disney+ special Muppets Haunted Mansion. Aside from the trick and treats that await viewers, what already widened our eyes was the fact that this will be The Muppets' first-ever Halloween special. Think about that for a second. For all of the decades that Jim Henson's creations have been around and in all the different media they've lived in, 2021 will be the first time the felt folks have tackled the greatest holiday of the year specifically. And they're not looking to squander the moment, with the special set to feature the Muppets cast along with celebrity cameos, new music, and spooky amusement for all ages to enjoy later this fall. But what should viewers expect? Taking place on Halloween night, Muppets Haunted Mansion finds Gonzo challenged to spend one night in the (in)famous mansion- and we have a feeling he won't be spending the night alone.

Unveiled on Friday to help celebrate the Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products' "Halfway to Halloween" event, Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn unveiled the Halloween special via video though we're thinking a little rehearsal time would've improved things greatly:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Announcement | Muppets Haunted Mansion | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obhgH3S23T4)

While using The Muppets in anything is pretty much a no-brainer, Disney is looking to give the iconic Disneyland ride The Haunted Mansion more of the spotlight ahead of its big-screen return. Dear White People creator Justin Simien is set to direct a second film (following the 2003 Eddie Murphy-starring take) based on the 51-year-old theme park ride, with Katie Dippold writing the script. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are set to produce via their Rideback banner, with Nick Reynolds of Rideback executive producing.