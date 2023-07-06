Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, clark kent, jimmy olsen, lois lane, my adventures with superman, superman

My Adventures with Superman: Jack Quaid Gets David Corenswet Support

Jack Quaid posted a video to get us psyched for My Adventures with Superman - with Superman: Legacy's David Corenswet offering support.

In a few hours, the first two episodes of Adult Swim's Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) & Ishmael Sahid (Cousins for Life)-voiced My Adventures with Superman will speed onto our screens faster than a speeding bullet. To help get everyone hyped, we're passing along a video that Quaid posted on Instagram and Twitter to let everyone know how excited he is to be playing The Man of Steel and how much they're going to enjoy what's about to leap their screens in a single bound. Adding to the coolness factor? James Gunn's own Superman, David Corenswet (Superman: Legacy), checked in via the comments section of the post to let Quaid know that he would be watching:

And here's a look at the video from Quaid that Corenswet responded to:

"My Adventures with Superman" Producers Discuss Adult Swim Series

Producers Jake Wyatt, Brendan Clogher, and Josie Campbell discuss what Quaid brings to the roles of both Superman and Clark Kent – and why holding off on Lex Luthor was the right move:

Wyatt & Campbell on What Jack Quaid Brings to "My Adventures with Superman"

"He's funny as hell. Jack Quaid is deeply funny. There's a lot of comedic timing. Also, Jack is extremely dedicated. We have to schedule extra time for Jack because sometimes you're like, 'That's it.' And he's like, 'That's not it. I can do it better.' You're done with it when Jack is happy with it. He's a real professional, really committed to the craft, and has a lot of great jokes," Wyatt shared. Campbell added, "And really loved Superman. We thought we loved Superman, but Jack loves Superman so much. He cares about every line, every emotion, and every episode. Well, yeah. And then he's like, 'We gotta… we got to do another take,' and it's great."

Clogher on What Holding Off on Lex Luthor Has Allowed Them to Do

"In some of the other interviews, we brought [up] the fact that execs give us good notes, which is nice. And one of the very early ones was we were sort of told to hold off on Lex Luthor for a bit. So it forced us to dig in and be like, 'Who do we have available to us that can create sort of a good counterpoint to our Clark Kent? Who is someone who cares about people?' And as you saw, we found a way to do that with certain villains that reflect some of our real-world modern villains. I think [that] is really what we're trying to do," Clogher explained.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on the popular DC characters, the serialized coming-of-age story catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. Viewers will follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane. Now, check out the opening credits to the animated series:

And here's a look back at the official trailer, with My Adventures with Superman set to hit Adult Swim on July 6th at midnight with a two-episode debut:

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers, and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.

