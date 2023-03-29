My Adventures with Superman Moves to Adult Swim; Debuting This Year The Jack Quaid & Alice Lee-voiced animated series My Adventures with Superman is moving to Adult Swim and will debut later this year.

Along with an official trailer for Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Adult Swim announced that the Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks) & Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)-voiced animated series My Adventures with Superman will be making the move to Cartoon Network's not-so-late-night-anymore programming block, set to debut later this year during Adult Swim's primetime hours. Originally announced with a two-season order, the all-new kids and family animated series follows the action-packed, comedic, and romantic adventures of Superman and Lois Lane during their early years together. The move comes on the same day that Adult Swim announced that it would begin its programming night at 7 pm beginning May 1st. The animated series was originally intended to air on Cartoon Network and HBO Max (with encores now on Toonami & the streaming service).

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on the popular DC characters, the serialized coming-of-age story catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. Viewers will follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.