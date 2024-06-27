Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, MAWS, my adventures with superman, preview, season 2

My Adventures with Superman S02E07 Preview: Lois & Jimmy Have a Plan

Check out a preview for Adult Swim's Jack Quaid , Alice Lee & Ishmael Sahid-starring My Adventures with Superman S02E07: "Olsen's Eleven."

By the time the credits rolled on last week's episode of Adult Swim's Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) & Ishmael Sahid (Cousins for Life)-starring My Adventures with Superman S02E06: "The Machine Who Would Be Empire," Supes had a much better understanding of what Brainiac is all about – and it's not good. Meanwhile, Kara's doubts are able to break through even Brainiac's brainwashing – just in time for her to come face-to-face with a spaceship-piloting Jimmy, Lois, Mallah, and the Brain (sorry, no Pinky). That brings us to an extended preview for S02E07: "Olsen's Eleven," where we get to see things from Lois and Jimmy's perspective as they plan to get their hands on a spaceship. Not an easy task, right? Did we also mention that they need to steal it out from under Amanda Waller and Task Force X? Well, it's clear that whatever they did worked – but how? They had us by bringing back Mallah and the Brain – but the clip below fills in some more of the timeline as the foursome set out to rescue Clark.

With "Olsen's Eleven" set to hit this weekend, here's an extended preview for the next chapter of Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman:

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on the popular DC characters, the serialized coming-of-age story catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.

Viewers will follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.

In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before.

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers, and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.

