Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, my adventures with superman, preview, season 2, superman

My Adventures with Superman S02E08 Preview: Brainiac Needs a Fresh Bod

Brainiac needs a new bod - guess who he has in mind? Here's a clip from the next episode of Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman Season 2.

As we alluded to last time, last weekend's episode of Adult Swim's Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) & Ishmael Sahid (Cousins for Life)-starring My Adventures with Superman showed us how Jimmy, Lois, Mallah, and the Brain ended up in a spaceship… in deep space… face-to-face with a very confused Kara. Just to confuse you a little bit – all of that was going on while the events of the previous episode were playing out. Okay… everybody good? Excellent! Heading into this week's episode, we know that Waller and Lex Luthor are becoming better buddies over Luthor's work on the Metallos, Metropolis is under martial law, Lois does not have good intentions when it comes to Kara and that Kryptonite sample, and a whole lot more.

That brings us to an early, extended preview of this weekend's chapter of Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman – the ominously titled "The Death of Clark Kent." In the following clip, Brainiac shares what his big-picture plan is now that the body containing his AI is starting to reach an expiration date. If any of you are assuming that means he plans on taking over Superman's body, you most definitely get to move to the front of the class:

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on the popular DC characters, the serialized coming-of-age story catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.

Viewers will follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.

In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before.

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers, and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!