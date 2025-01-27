Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: mythic quest, Side Quest

Mythic Quest Season 4: Check Out The First (Almost) 5 Minutes

Apple TV+ released the opening minutes to Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's Mythic Quest Season 4 - here's a look!

Even though the fourth season of Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's Mythic Quest is only two days away, Apple TV+ knows that the wait can't be easy. That's why they've released the first four minutes of the opening episode to give everyone a little taste of what's to come. Also, don't forget that on March 26th, the four-episode spinoff anthology series Side Quest will also hit streaming – with all of the intel that you would need for that waiting for you below.

McElhenney, David Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis, and Naomi Ekperigin are back for the fourth season of the franchise series – as the reunited team at Mythic Quest confronts new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom, and everyone tries to have a little more work-life balance. Now, here's a look at the opening minutes of the fourth season:

Mythic Quest Spinoff: Side Quest Preview

Expanding on the universe created by the main series, Side Quest explores the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format. The four-episode anthology series stars Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, Shalta Grant, and more.

With both series produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ubisoft, Mythic Quest is executive produced by Rob McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Margaret Boykin, Austin Dill, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. David Hornsby and Megan Ganz also executive produce. In addition, Side Quest is developed by and executive produced by Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney, with Rob McElhenney, Ganz, Hornsby, Day, Frenkel, Rotenberg, Boykin, Todd Biermann, and Genevieve Jones also serving as executive producers.

