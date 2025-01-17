Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: mythic quest, Side Quest

Mythic Quest Season 4 Sneak Peek: Carol's a Victim of Her Own Success

With the Apple TV+ series returning on January 29th, check out this sneak peek at Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's Mythic Quest.

Article Summary Get ready for Mythic Quest Season 4, returning January 29th on Apple TV+ with new episodes weekly.

Carol faces an unexpected challenge at work, realizing she's a victim of her own success in a sneak peek clip.

Rob McElhenney and cast reprise their roles as the team navigates the evolving video game industry.

Discover Side Quest, a four-part anthology series launching March 26th, expanding the Mythic Quest universe.

For fans of Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's Mythic Quest, you have less than two weeks to go until some Season 4 goodness starts coming your way. Of course, a two-episode return on Wednesday, January 29th (followed by one new episode dropping weekly ) is more than enough to get excited about – but on March 26th, the four-episode spinoff anthology series Side Quest will also hit streaming (more on that below). But for now, the spotlight shifts back to the main series with a sneak peek at what's to come. In the clip that was released, Carol (Naomi Ekperigin) realizes she's a victim of her own diversity success when it comes to who needs to be let go…

McElhenney, David Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis, and Naomi Ekperigin will be back for the fourth season of the franchise series – as the reunited team at Mythic Quest confronts new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom, and everyone tries to have a little more work-life balance. Now, here's a look at a clip from the upcoming season:

Mythic Quest Spinoff: Side Quest Preview

Expanding on the universe created by the main series, Side Quest explores the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format. The four-episode anthology series stars Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, Shalta Grant, and more.

With both series produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ubisoft, Mythic Quest is executive produced by Rob McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Margaret Boykin, Austin Dill, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. David Hornsby and Megan Ganz also executive produce. In addition, Side Quest is developed by and executive produced by Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney, with Rob McElhenney, Ganz, Hornsby, Day, Frenkel, Rotenberg, Boykin, Todd Biermann, and Genevieve Jones also serving as executive producers.

