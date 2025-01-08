Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: mythic quest, Side Quest

Mythic Quest Season 4 Trailer: Reaching Epic New Heights Isn't Easy

Returning to Apple TV+ on January 29th, here's the official trailer for Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's Mythic Quest Season 4.

Article Summary Mythic Quest Season 4 returns January 29th on Apple TV+ with two episodes.

New challenges arise as the Mythic Quest team seeks work-life balance.

Catch the anthology series Side Quest exploring lives in the MQ universe.

Rob McElhenney and team expand the gaming comedy's reach and impact.

A little less than two months ago, Apple TV+ had some good news to share with fans of Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's Mythic Quest. Not only did we learn that the eagerly-awaited fourth season would debut with two episodes on Wednesday, January 29th (followed by one new episode dropping weekly through Wednesday, March 26), but also that the four-episode spinoff anthology series Side Quest (originally titled "Mere Mortals") would drop the same day as the final episode of the main series' third season. Now, we're getting a chance to check out how the tagline "Work Hard, Play Harder" applies to the streaming series' fourth run.

McElhenney, David Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis, and Naomi Ekperigin will be back for the fourth season of the franchise series – as the reunited team at Mythic Quest confronts new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom, and everyone tries to have a little more work-life balance.

Mythic Quest Spinoff: Side Quest Preview

Expanding on the universe created by the main series, Side Quest explores the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format. The four-episode anthology series stars Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, Shalta Grant, and more.

With both series produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ubisoft, Mythic Quest is executive produced by Rob McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Margaret Boykin, Austin Dill, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. David Hornsby and Megan Ganz also executive produce. In addition, Side Quest is developed by and executive produced by Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney, with Rob McElhenney, Ganz, Hornsby, Day, Frenkel, Rotenberg, Boykin, Todd Biermann, and Genevieve Jones also serving as executive producers.

