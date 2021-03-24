Nancy Drew S02E09 Preview: Drew Crew, Gil Bobbsey Strike a Deal

If it's Wednesday then it's time for the next episode of The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew– which means it's also time for us to offer a set of preview images, an episode overview, and a promo for"The Bargain of the Blood Shroud." When you consider that Nancy (McMann) and the "Drew Crew" are now down one shroud and what the fallout from that can be, it's no surprise that they find themselves striking a deal with Gil Bobbsey (Praneet Akilla). And then there's Bess (Maddison Jaizani), whose past literally came walking back into her life from left field. Will Carson (Scott Wolf) be able to help- or is Bess willing to fall back into old habits?

Nancy Drew Season 2, Episode 9 "The Bargain of the Blood Shroud": HELP WHERE YOU LEAST EXPECT IT – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew strike a deal with Gil Bobbsey (guest star Praneet Akilla). Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) runs into a distraught Bess (Maddison Jaizani). Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Alex Taub.

Season two of Nancy Drew follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries – both earthbound and supernatural – in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of unlikely friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose clairvoyant heritage will emerge through her encounters with the paranormal; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), a con artist and heiress with multiple lady admirers; Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), Nancy's ex and George's boyfriend, a gifted mechanic with a tragic past; and philosophical slacker Ace (Alex Saxon), whose computer-hacking skills have caused secret troubles that will soon be exposed. In season one, the Drew Crew helped Nancy discover the stunning truth that Lucy Sable, the ghost who'd been haunting her all season, was her biological mother, and her biological father was corrupt billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith).

Season two is a direct pickup from season one, so it will span the autumn of 2019, during Nancy's gap year before college. Ryan will attempt to redeem himself by forging a father-daughter bond with Nancy while keeping her parentage a secret from the rest of his powerful family. Nancy will also find a way forward with her adoptive father Carson Drew (Scott Wolf) by becoming an investigator for his legal practice. Her adventures will bring the Drew Crew standalone cases, new romances, and emotional journeys of self-reinvention as Nancy tries to navigate with both her biological parent and the man who raised her – but the compounding intrigue and menace of the Hudson family will ultimately force her to make a life-altering choice.

The CW's Nancy Drew also stars Aadila Dosani (Unspeakable) and Praneet Akilla (October Faction) as Amanda and Gil Bobbsey, respectively- known more famously as the Bobbsey Twins. Executive producers include Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, the series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire.