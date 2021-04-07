In what is giving us serious American Dad and Rick and Morty vibes (that's a good thing, by the way), this week's episode of The CW's Nancy Drew finds Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the "Drew Crew" having some serious memory issues. Not too shocking, right? I mean, we all forget where we put our car keys or that cursed artifact that needs to be locked in a protective vault before the stroke of midnight. It happens. We're only human. But this week's episode "The Scourge of the Forgotten Rune" takes it to the extreme, as our heroes find themselves under the serious spell of forgetfulness- we're talking, "Who are you? Who am I?" levels of mind-erasure- as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for this week's chapter.

Nancy Drew Season 2, Episode 11 "The Scourge of the Forgotten Rune": SECRETS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew work together to help one of their own. Meanwhile, Ryan (Riley Smith) has an interesting conversation with Celia (guest star Teryl Rothery, "The Good Doctor"). Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, and Tunji Kasim also star. Kristin Lehman directed the episode written by Katie Schwartz.

Season two of Nancy Drew follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries – both earthbound and supernatural – in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of unlikely friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose clairvoyant heritage will emerge through her encounters with the paranormal; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), a con artist and heiress with multiple lady admirers; Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), Nancy's ex and George's boyfriend, a gifted mechanic with a tragic past; and philosophical slacker Ace (Alex Saxon), whose computer-hacking skills have caused secret troubles that will soon be exposed. In season one, the Drew Crew helped Nancy discover the stunning truth that Lucy Sable, the ghost who'd been haunting her all season, was her biological mother, and her biological father was corrupt billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith).

Season two is a direct pickup from season one, so it will span the autumn of 2019, during Nancy's gap year before college. Ryan will attempt to redeem himself by forging a father-daughter bond with Nancy while keeping her parentage a secret from the rest of his powerful family. Nancy will also find a way forward with her adoptive father Carson Drew (Scott Wolf) by becoming an investigator for his legal practice. Her adventures will bring the Drew Crew standalone cases, new romances, and emotional journeys of self-reinvention as Nancy tries to navigate with both her biological parent and the man who raised her – but the compounding intrigue and menace of the Hudson family will ultimately force her to make a life-altering choice.

The CW's Nancy Drew also stars Aadila Dosani (Unspeakable) and Praneet Akilla (October Faction) as Amanda and Gil Bobbsey, respectively- known more famously as the Bobbsey Twins. Executive producers include Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, the series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire.