Nancy Drew S04E06 "Web of Yesterdays" & S04E07 "Hollow Oak" Overviews

Here's a look at the official overviews for The CW's Nancy Drew S04E06 "The Web of Yesterdays" and S04E07 "The Reaping of Hollow Oak."

As we inch ever-so-closer to the midpoint of the fourth & final season of The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew, we have some updates to add to our rundown of how things are shaping up for this final go-around. So how about some episode overviews? Because that's what we have as we start looking toward the end of July. And we don't think you're going to be disappointed by what S04E06 "The Web of Yesterdays" and S04E07 "The Reaping of Hollow Oak" have to offer.

Nancy Drew Season 4: What You Need to Know About the Final Season

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 5 "The Oracle of the Whispering Remains": SCOTT WOLF DIRECTS – The Drew Crew discovers a clue in an unexpected place and calls in someone from George's (Leah Lewis) past to help find answers. Scott Wolf directed the episode written by Lisa Bao & Lauriel Harte Marger.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 6 "The Web of Yesterdays": NANCY IS INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN CAREER DAY AT THE HIGH SCHOOL – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew work together to identify a creature. Meanwhile, Bess (Maddison Jaizani) reaches out to Carson (Scott Wolf) after receiving a cease-and-desist letter. Lastly, Tristan (guest star Henrique Zaga, Teen Wolf) ends up stealing Nancy's thunder during Career Day at the high school. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Alex Taub & Tiffany Patterson.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 7 "The Reaping of Hollow Oak": JADE BEGINS TO GROW SUSPICIOUS OF NICK – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Ace (Alex Saxon) each show up at Nick's (Tunji Kasim) loft interrupting his brunch date with Jade (guest star Arianna Ngnomire). Their behavior leads Jade to wonder if Nick might be up to something shady. Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) and George (Leah Lewis) help Bess (Maddison Jaizani) prep for her statement. Adrian Diepold directed the episode written by Katie Schwartz & Hayley Munoz.

Nancy Drew is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Noga Landau ("The Magicians," "See"), Melinda Hsu Taylor ("The Gifted," "The Vampire Diaries"), Josh Schwartz ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Stephanie Savage ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Lis Rowinski ("City on Fire," "Dynasty"), Alex Taub ("Lethal Weapon," "Hart of Dixie"), Larry Teng ("Walker Independence," "Supergirl") and S. Lily Hui ("UnREAL," "Mistresses").

