Nancy Drew S04E12 "The Heartbreak of Truth" Overview: Less Is More?

Our preview of the final season of The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew now includes an overview of S04E12: "The Heartbreak of Truth."

With only four episodes remaining in the final season of The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew, we have an important update to our preview rundown of the fourth season. But with the official overview for the series' penultimate episode, "The Heartbreak of Truth," we might have a case of "less is more." A mysterious call & a trip out to a graveyard sounds like a stand weekday night for Nancy (McMann) and the Drew Crew. But with the end ever so close, there's not a whole lot that we can safely take for granted anymore. With that in mind, here's an updated look at what's still ahead as the series kicks off its final run:

Nancy Drew Season 4: A Preview of the Final Season

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 10 "The Battle of Lives Foregone": FAMILY – Carson (Scott Wolf) and Ryan (Riley Smith) work together to help Nancy (Kennedy McMann). Kristin Lehman directed the episode written by Lauriel Harte Marger & Hayley Munoz.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 11 "The Sinner's Sacrifice": Ryan (Riley Smith) shows up just in the nick of time to help Nancy (Kennedy McMann). Meanwhile, Nick (Tunji Kasim) is thrown by a statement George (Leah Lewis) makes. Lastly, Bess (Maddison Jaizani) is left feeling concerned after speaking with Ace (Alex Saxon). Melinda Hsu Taylor directed the episode written by Alex Taub & Leilani Terrell.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 12 "The Heartbreak of Truth": PENULTIMATE – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew head out to the graveyard after she receives a mysterious call. Kristin Lehman directed the episode written by Celine Geiger.

Kennedy McMann Addresses Fans Pre-SAG-AFTRA Strike

In the following series of tweets, McMann explains that the strike means that she won't be able to join the Nancy Drew fans on social media to promote the event or engage during an episode. But she wants everyone to know how much she is going to miss them and how she will still be "lurking" online to see what they have to say.

welp…we actors are on strike. as strike rules mandate, I won't be contributing to any promo of my projects, which means I won't be here sharing in the madness with you all & egging you on or engaging in talk about the show until we see the other side of this strike (1/?) — Kennedy McMann (@kennedymcmann) July 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I can't tell you how terribly I'll miss you & this community for the time being…but I will be lurking! and I will be watching you all spiral and I WILL be laughing (affectionate) (2/?) — Kennedy McMann (@kennedymcmann) July 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

we'll talk soon. don't fret. ride the wave. love you forever x — Kennedy McMann (@kennedymcmann) July 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Nancy Drew is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Noga Landau ("The Magicians," "See"), Melinda Hsu Taylor ("The Gifted," "The Vampire Diaries"), Josh Schwartz ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Stephanie Savage ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Lis Rowinski ("City on Fire," "Dynasty"), Alex Taub ("Lethal Weapon," "Hart of Dixie"), Larry Teng ("Walker Independence," "Supergirl") and S. Lily Hui ("UnREAL," "Mistresses").

