Posted in: CW, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: nancy drew, preview, season 4, the cw, trailer

Nancy Drew Season 4 Previews; Kennedy McMann's Strike Message To Fans

Along with previews for the next three episodes, Nancy Drew star Kennedy McMann posted a pre-SAG-AFTRA strike message for the fans.

Normally, this would be a post previewing what's to come with The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew. And don't get us wrong – that's what we have waiting for you below. In fact, we have images & an overview for "The Crooked Bannister" and overviews for "The Memory of the Stolen Soul" & "The Battle of Lives Foregone." But before we get to that, we wanted to pass along to all of you a message that McMann posted not that long ago. As most of you know, SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP were unable to negotiate a new three-year deal – meaning that SAG-AFTRA will be officially on strike as of 12 am PT. Once the strike gets underway, union members won't be able to take part in pretty much anything having to do to promote their work.

In the following series of tweets, McMann explains that the strike means that she won't be able to join the Nancy Drew fans on social media to promote the event or engage during an episode. But she wants everyone to know how much she is going to miss them and how she will still be "lurking" online to see what they have to say.

welp…we actors are on strike. as strike rules mandate, I won't be contributing to any promo of my projects, which means I won't be here sharing in the madness with you all & egging you on or engaging in talk about the show until we see the other side of this strike (1/?) — Kennedy McMann (@kennedymcmann) July 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I can't tell you how terribly I'll miss you & this community for the time being…but I will be lurking! and I will be watching you all spiral and I WILL be laughing (affectionate) (2/?) — Kennedy McMann (@kennedymcmann) July 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

we'll talk soon. don't fret. ride the wave. love you forever x — Kennedy McMann (@kennedymcmann) July 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 8 "The Crooked Bannister": SWITCHED – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) sends a group text to the Drew Crew asking them to meet her at The Claw ASAP. Meanwhile, Ace's (Alex Saxon) dad tries to get him to open up about Nancy. Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) makes plans with Nancy to mark the one-year anniversary of losing her mom. Larry Teng directed the episode, with teleplay by Jen Vestuto & Melissa Marlette and story by Sara Pearce.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 9 "The Memory of the Stolen Soul": ROBIN GIVENS ("RIVERDALE") DIRECTS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew prepare to battle a Sin Eater. Robin Givens directed the episode written by Lisa Bao & Tiffany Patterson.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 10 "The Battle of Lives Foregone": FAMILY – Carson (Scott Wolf) and Ryan (Riley Smith) work together to help Nancy (Kennedy McMann). Kristin Lehman directed the episode written by Lauriel Harte Marger & Hayley Munoz.

Nancy Drew is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Noga Landau ("The Magicians," "See"), Melinda Hsu Taylor ("The Gifted," "The Vampire Diaries"), Josh Schwartz ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Stephanie Savage ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Lis Rowinski ("City on Fire," "Dynasty"), Alex Taub ("Lethal Weapon," "Hart of Dixie"), Larry Teng ("Walker Independence," "Supergirl") and S. Lily Hui ("UnREAL," "Mistresses").

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!