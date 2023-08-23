Posted in: CW, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: finale, nancy drew, preview, season 4, the cw, trailer

Nancy Drew Series Finale Preview Images Tease Mayhem & Heartbreak

With only hours now before the finale, here are preview images for The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew, "The Light Between Lives."

For the "Drew Crew" that's been faithfully following the show over the course of four seasons, the final chapter on The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew is about to be written in only a matter of hours. To help you piece together the puzzle of where all of this could be heading, we have a set of official preview images from S04E13: "The Light Between Lives" (directed by Amanda Row and written by Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor & Lauren Glover) to pass along. And if we had to sum it all up in one word – based on just what we're seeing? Mayhem. Two words? Add "Heartbreaking" into the mix, too.

Nancy Drew Series Finale Preview: Images, Overviews & Trailers

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 13 "The Light Between Lives": SERIES FINALE – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew's mission to save Horseshoe Bay from the sins of its past comes to an epic conclusion as they must contend with Nancy's most shocking discovery yet, one that will determine the fate of her star-crossed love with Ace (Alex Saxon). Amanda Row directed the episode written by Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor & Lauren Glover. Now, here's a look at the official series finale trailer – followed by the preview images released earlier today:

The sins have surfaced in Horseshoe Bay. Gather your Drew Crew for the must-see series finale of #NancyDrew WEDNESDAY at 7P.🔎🪦😭 pic.twitter.com/muaqzBIk5u — CW18 Milwaukee (@CW18Milwaukee) August 17, 2023 Show Full Tweet

What You Need to Know About Season 4

Season four of Nancy Drew begins as Nancy (Kennedy McMann) launches a new investigation to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay's cemetery that have been dug up and stolen—or have possibly risen. As Nancy is drawn into this ghostly case, a string of unexplained paranormal crimes leads the Drew Crew to believe that the literal sins of the town's past have returned to haunt the living. Meanwhile, Nancy struggles with her yearning for Ace (Alex Saxon), the man she loves. But when a slow-burning attraction begins between Nancy and the son of Ryan Hudson's (Riley Smith) newest enemy, Nancy must decide whether this love interest is worth the ire of both her father and Ace—whose own heart may also be tempted by a new relationship. Nancy's exploits this season will bring the Drew Crew numerous standalone cases, stunning twists, humor, and unexpected romances as they are drawn into a season-long mystery unlike any they have had to solve before. When Nancy's efforts to protect her seaside hometown from the sins of its past backfire, she must do the unthinkable to save her friends from both the supernatural and earthbound threats coming for them—and it could cost her everything – and everyone – she's ever loved.

