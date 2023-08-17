Posted in: CW, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: finale, nancy drew, preview, season 4, the cw, trailer

Nancy Drew Series Finale Trailer: Living Like It's Her Last Lifetime

Here's a look at the series finale trailer for The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew S04E13: "The Light Between Lives."

Next week is going to be an emotional double-punch to the feels, with two beloved shows exiting The CW for good. Earlier today, we passed along preview images for the series finale of Riverdale – but for this go-around, we have a trailer for the Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew wrap-up waiting for you below. Based on what you're about to see, S04E13: "The Light Between Lives" (directed by Amanda Row and written by Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor & Lauren Glover) doesn't seem to present a Horseshoe Bay interested in being saved from their past. Especially when they start tossing around words like "witches" in a not-so-friendly tone. And let's not forget that ten-ton tease about the "most shocking discovery yet" determining Nancy (McMann) & Ace's (Alex Saxon) fate. And the reason why we have this pass along? Once again, the fine folks over at CW18 Milwaukee were kind enough to go live with it earlier today – so big thanks there.

Nancy Drew Series Finale Preview

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 13 "The Light Between Lives": SERIES FINALE – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew's mission to save Horseshoe Bay from the sins of its past comes to an epic conclusion as they must contend with Nancy's most shocking discovery yet, one that will determine the fate of her star-crossed love with Ace (Alex Saxon). Amanda Row directed the episode written by Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor & Lauren Glover. Now, here's a look at the official series finale trailer:

The sins have surfaced in Horseshoe Bay. Gather your Drew Crew for the must-see series finale of #NancyDrew WEDNESDAY at 7P.🔎🪦😭 pic.twitter.com/muaqzBIk5u — CW18 Milwaukee (@CW18Milwaukee) August 17, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Kennedy McMann Addresses Fans Pre-SAG-AFTRA Strike

In the following series of tweets, McMann explains that the strike means that she won't be able to join the Nancy Drew fans on social media to promote the event or engage during an episode. But she wants everyone to know how much she is going to miss them and how she will still be "lurking" online to see what they have to say.

welp…we actors are on strike. as strike rules mandate, I won't be contributing to any promo of my projects, which means I won't be here sharing in the madness with you all & egging you on or engaging in talk about the show until we see the other side of this strike (1/?) — Kennedy McMann (@kennedymcmann) July 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I can't tell you how terribly I'll miss you & this community for the time being…but I will be lurking! and I will be watching you all spiral and I WILL be laughing (affectionate) (2/?) — Kennedy McMann (@kennedymcmann) July 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

we'll talk soon. don't fret. ride the wave. love you forever x — Kennedy McMann (@kennedymcmann) July 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Nancy Drew is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Noga Landau ("The Magicians," "See"), Melinda Hsu Taylor ("The Gifted," "The Vampire Diaries"), Josh Schwartz ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Stephanie Savage ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Lis Rowinski ("City on Fire," "Dynasty"), Alex Taub ("Lethal Weapon," "Hart of Dixie"), Larry Teng ("Walker Independence," "Supergirl") and S. Lily Hui ("UnREAL," "Mistresses").

