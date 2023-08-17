Posted in: CW, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: finale, nancy drew, preview, season 4, the cw, trailer
Nancy Drew Series Finale Trailer: Living Like It's Her Last Lifetime
Here's a look at the series finale trailer for The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew S04E13: "The Light Between Lives."
Next week is going to be an emotional double-punch to the feels, with two beloved shows exiting The CW for good. Earlier today, we passed along preview images for the series finale of Riverdale – but for this go-around, we have a trailer for the Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew wrap-up waiting for you below. Based on what you're about to see, S04E13: "The Light Between Lives" (directed by Amanda Row and written by Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor & Lauren Glover) doesn't seem to present a Horseshoe Bay interested in being saved from their past. Especially when they start tossing around words like "witches" in a not-so-friendly tone. And let's not forget that ten-ton tease about the "most shocking discovery yet" determining Nancy (McMann) & Ace's (Alex Saxon) fate. And the reason why we have this pass along? Once again, the fine folks over at CW18 Milwaukee were kind enough to go live with it earlier today – so big thanks there.
Nancy Drew Series Finale Preview
Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 13 "The Light Between Lives": SERIES FINALE – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew's mission to save Horseshoe Bay from the sins of its past comes to an epic conclusion as they must contend with Nancy's most shocking discovery yet, one that will determine the fate of her star-crossed love with Ace (Alex Saxon). Amanda Row directed the episode written by Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor & Lauren Glover. Now, here's a look at the official series finale trailer:
Kennedy McMann Addresses Fans Pre-SAG-AFTRA Strike
In the following series of tweets, McMann explains that the strike means that she won't be able to join the Nancy Drew fans on social media to promote the event or engage during an episode. But she wants everyone to know how much she is going to miss them and how she will still be "lurking" online to see what they have to say.
Nancy Drew is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Noga Landau ("The Magicians," "See"), Melinda Hsu Taylor ("The Gifted," "The Vampire Diaries"), Josh Schwartz ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Stephanie Savage ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Lis Rowinski ("City on Fire," "Dynasty"), Alex Taub ("Lethal Weapon," "Hart of Dixie"), Larry Teng ("Walker Independence," "Supergirl") and S. Lily Hui ("UnREAL," "Mistresses").
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!