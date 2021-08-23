Naomi: Ava DuVernay Confirms The CW/DC Comics Series Filming Start

Some excellent news about award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay and Arrow writer & co-executive producer Jill Blankenship's upcoming The CW series Naomi. Based on the 2019-debuting comic book series co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker, and illustrated by artist Jamal Campbell, the series follows a teen girl's journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) is inspired to uncover its origins- and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. Previously, viewers were offered a look at Naomi and the rest of "Team Naomi": Lourdes (Camila Moreno), Nathan (Daniel Puig), and Anthony (Will Myers). Now, DuVernay is marking a very special occasion: the first day of filming on the first season. Here's a look at DuVernay's IG Stories post making it official:

Behind the camera, director-producer DeMane Davis (Queen Sugar) has signed an exclusive overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. As part of the deal, Davis will reteam with DuVernay on the DC Comics series as a co-executive producer, will helm several episodes, and also oversee the directing team.

From Oscar® nominee/Emmy® winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship ("Arrow"), and starring Kaci Walfall ("Army Wives," "Power," "The Lion King" on Broadway) in the title role, the DC drama NAOMI follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book–loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones, "Kevin Can Wait"). She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg (Barry Watson, "7th Heaven," "The Loudest Voice") and linguist Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar, "The Fix").

After an encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson, "Filthy Rich"), the mysterious owner of a used car lot, leaves her shaken, Naomi turns to tattoo shop owner Dee (Alexander Wraith, "Orange Is the New Black"), who becomes her reluctant mentor. While unraveling the mystery of herself, Naomi also navigates her high school friendships with both military kids and local townies, including ex-boyfriend and high school jock Nathan (Daniel Puig, "The System"); Annabelle's longtime, loyal boyfriend Jacob (Aidan Gemme, "Deliver Us From Evil"); proud "townie" Anthony (Will Meyers, "Bad Education"); and fellow comic book enthusiast Lourdes (newcomer Camila Moreno). As Naomi journeys to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

Based on the characters from DC Comics, Naomi is written and executive produced by DuVernay and Blankenship, and executive produced by Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks. Amanda Marsalis (Echo Park, Queen Sugar) directed and co-executive produced the pilot episode- with the series stemming from ARRAY Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television.

