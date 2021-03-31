Naomi: CW, Ava DuVernay Cast 5 More for Pilot; Amanda Marsalis Directs

Ava DuVernay and Arrow writer and co-executive producer Jill Blankenship's Naomi pilot for The CW has rounded out its cast, with Barry Watson (7th Heaven), Mouzam Makkar (The Fix), Mary-Charles Jones (Kevin Can Wait), Aidan Gemme (Finding Neverland), and Daniel Puig (The System) set to join series star Kaci Walfall (Army Wives, Power). The five also join previously-announced cast members Alexander Wraith (Orange Is the New Black, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich, P-Valley), and newcomer Camila Moreno. Queen Sugar and Ozark director Amanda Marsalis is also confirmed to direct the pilot and co-executive produce.

Based on the 2019-debuting comic book series co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker, and illustrated by artist Jamal Campbell, the series follows a teen girl's journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. Blankenship and DuVernay will write and executive produce, with the pilot produced by DuVernay's Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros TV- and Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes executive producing.

Watson's Greg is Naomi's (Walfall) adoptive father, a veteran military officer who is serious about his responsibilities at the town's military base. He is happily married to Jennifer (Makkar) and sees Naomi as the perfect daughter. Makkar's Jennifer is Naomi's adoptive mother, who dotes on her bright and gifted daughter. She is happily married to Greg and teaches linguistics at the town military base. Jones's Annabelle is Naomi's fiercely loyal classmate and best friend who is unafraid of telling Naomi hard truths. Though she thinks Naomi is overly obsessive about a recent mysterious event, she supports her in her quest for answers. Sweet, shy, and a bit nerdy, Gemme's Jacob has been dating Annabelle since the fifth grade, and he treats her like a queen. Puig's Nathan is a high school jock who briefly dated Naomi before she ended the relationship. Though the two remain friends, they still share undeniable chemistry- with Naomi's interest in another teen sparking Nathan's jealousy.