Nash Bridges Official Trailer Proves Only the Best Can Bust the Worst

Nash Bridges (Don Johnson) and longtime partner Joe Dominguez (Cheech Marin) return to the mean streets of San Francisco next week when the popular series returns with USA Network's Nash Bridges. With a killer on the loose and no leads, Nash and Dominguez are called back in to offer their expertise and old-school ways to crack the case. But will a new generation of police officers be open to what the duo has to offer? And will Nash and Dominguez adjust to how society views (and distrusts) law enforcement?

Here's a look at the official trailer for Nash Bridges, offering just a glimpse of the fun yet to come when the series-sequel film hits USA Network on November 27th:

The boys are back in town! USA's NASH BRIDGES is a movie reboot of the beloved long-running series (1996-2001) about San Francisco Police Department's elite Special Investigations Unit (SIU), led by Nash Bridges (Don Johnson), with the help of his partner and best friend Joe Dominguez (Cheech Marin). In the movie, Nash finds himself coming off a one year-suspension thanks to the over-zealous investigation of a hyper-PC millennial cop, Steven Colton. When a series of grisly murders baffles SFPD, Nash is brought back to SIU by an ally, Lieutenant Lena Harris. From the rarified world of tech billionaires to Chinatown underground gambling clubs to waterfront smugglers, the team is hot in pursuit for the truth behind the murders to bring down the powerful, twisted killers… as long as Nash and Steven don't kill each other first.

USA Network's Nash Bridges stars Don Johnson as Nash Bridges, Cheech Marin as Joe Dominguez, Jeff Perry as Harvey Leek, Diarra Kilpatrick as Lena Harris, Bonnie Somerville as Christina Harris, Paul James as Keith "Philly" Morton, Joe Dincol as Steve Colton, Angela Ko as Ellie Tang, and Alexia Garcia as Nirvana Zane. Directed by Greg Beeman and written by Bill Chais, the film is based on the original series created by Carlton Cuse. Johnson, Chais, Beeman, and Cuse will executive produce, with Village Roadshow Television producing.