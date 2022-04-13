NBC Revival Pilot "True Quantum Leap Episode" & "Homage to The Series"

As more and more streaming services look to go the "Cobra Kai" route by looking to beloved IPs for possible revivals or spinoffs, NBC's upcoming Quantum Leap reboot pilot is one that's near the top of our must-watch list. Starring Raymond Lee (Kevin Can F*** Himself), Ernie Hudson (City on a Hill), Nanrisa Lee (Bosch), Mason Alexander Park (Cowboy Bebop), and newcomer Caitlin Bassett, the revival is set in the present time (some 30 years after original series star Scott Bakula's Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished), with a new team assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine… and the man who created it. With original series writer, producer & voice of Ziggy Deborah M. Pratt returning for the project as an executive producer, fans are learning a little more about what they can expect during a conversation with The Companion host Sophie K– here are some of the highlights:

Pilot Showrunners Steven Lillian & Bryan Wynbrandt Are Delivering a "True 'Quantum Leap' Episode": "I think they captured, first of all, the fact that Raymond Lee who is South Korean is playing Doctor Seong […] I think that that's a huge step forward that will bring in more global storylines. But again, I can't tell you his backstory and all that kind of stuff. But the episode is a true 'Quantum Leap' episode, and it's an homage to the series in that sense. The characters that they have created for the show, I feel like are strong and interesting."

Pratt Wants "Quantum Leap" to Take a Page from "Star Trek": "Everything that 'Star Trek' could do, 'Quantum Leap' can do. I think we should do a series of movies, I think we should do a series of series, and this is very much the first step into that world. They had a lot more money than we did, oh my God. So they got to play on a whole other level. That I think is beautiful in the sense that… and Ziggy is there. So that's really cool. 'Ziggy Quantum Computer 2.0.'"

Lee's Jenn is head of security at Quantum Leap headquarters and Park's Ian is the chief architect of Quantum Leap's AI program. Bassett's Addison is a project lead at Quantum Leap HQ who operates state-of-the-art technology to communicate with an individual time traveling in the past. Hudson's Herbert "Magic" Williams is a Vietnam veteran and head of the time travel project at Quantum Leap. Using a bit of politicking and his military know-how to keep the Pentagon at bay, Magic buys the team some time to rescue Ben but expects answers once he's back. Lee's Dr. Ben Seong is both a scientist and a man of faith. He's a world-renowned physicist working on a time-travel project known as Quantum Leap. Using the Quantum Leap technology on himself, Ben Seong gets stuck in the late 1980s but there's a twist: he's also suffering from amnesia.

La Brea co-showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt are writing & executive producing the pilot, with Blindspot creator Martin Gero, original series creator/EP Don Bellisario, and EP/co-narrator Deborah Pratt. Helen Shaver (Station Eleven, Lovecraft Country, Orphan Black) had been tapped to executive produce and direct the pilot. While not currently attached to either reprise his role or produce in some way, Bakula has apparently had conversations about returning (Stockwell passed away in November 2021 at the age of 85). Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) will produce the pilot alongside Lilien & Wynbrandt's I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Bellisario's Belisarius Productions, and Gero's Quinn's House Productions.