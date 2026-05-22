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Colbert, The Boys/Elon Musk & HOTD Motivates: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys/Elon Musk, South Park, The Vampire Lestat, Rick and Morty, House of the Dragon, Colbert, and more!

Article Summary Stephen Colbert headlines the BCTV Daily Dispatch with a look at The Late Show finale as his CBS late-night run ends.

The Boys sparks buzz with Elon Musk backlash, Jensen Ackles finale thoughts, and Eric Kripke enjoying the noise.

House of the Dragon, Rick and Morty, South Park, and The Vampire Lestat lead a packed lineup of TV updates.

More highlights include Avatar: The Last Airbender, Emily in Paris, Elsbeth, The X-Files, and Survivor 50.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys/Elon Musk, South Park, The Vampire Lestat, Emily in Paris, Life is Strange, Rick and Morty, House of the Dragon, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The X-Files, Elsbeth, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, May 22nd, 2026:

AEW Dynamite and Collision Review: Bring On Double or Nothing

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: Santana Defends Against Maclin

The Boys: Jensen Ackles Offers Finale Thoughts, Posts Screening Images

South Park Creators on Embracing "Bully Mentality" to Take On Trump

The Vampire Lestat: Bogosian Punished? Armand, Gabriella & TC Posters

Supergirl Will Have a Role in the Superman Sequel Man of Tomorrow

Emily in Paris Set to End With Season 6, Now In Production

Life is Strange: Cullen, Hailey, Castillo & Teague Join Series Adapt

Rick and Morty Season 9 Clip: Rick Leans More "Doctor Who-Loki" Type

House of the Dragon Offers Twisted Season 3 Motivational Poster Series

The Boys: Elon Musk's "Pathetic" Review Is Music to Eric Kripke's Ears

Survivor 50 Screw-Up: Jeff Probst Jumps the Gun with Fire Comp Reveal

The Boys, Sex Criminals & American Horror Story: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Trailer: Aang's Training Continues

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Cast, Community Pays Tribute to Tom Kane

The Late Show Finale Preview: Colbert Ends CBS Late-Night Run Tonight

The X-Files: I Want to Believe: Director's Cut Probing Disney+ in June

Half Man S01E05 Preview: An Impulsive Choice, Serious Consequences

Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear: Preview Tonight's "Shocking" Finale

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Our Updated Season 2 Finale Preview

The Boys: Why McElligott Passed on Queen Maeve Return for Final Run

Ghosts Season 5 Finale: Our "Up the Creek"/"Across the Pond" Preview

Elsbeth Season 3 Finale: Your Updated S03E20 "That's All" Preview

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