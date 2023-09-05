Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, Preview, TV | Tagged: cbs, NCIS, ncis: sydney, paramount plus

NCIS: Sydney: CBS Sets November Premiere for International Spinoff

Following in the footsteps of the original series, "Hawaii," "Los Angeles" & "New Orleans," here's a sneak preview for CBS's NCIS: Sydney.

Following in the footsteps of the original series, "Hawaii," "Los Angeles," and "New Orleans," CBS will be taking the "NCIS" franchise down under with the CBS Original Series NCIS: Sydney (and boosting its Fall 2023 prime time lineup in light of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes). The eight-episode season of the franchise's first-ever international edition will air on Mondays, beginning November 13th (10 pm ET/PT) on CBS and streaming on Paramount+*. With international tensions in the Indo-Pacific on the rise, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multinational task force to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. And now, you get a chance to see the team in action with the release of a new set of preview images – here's a look:

NCIS: Sydney stars Olivia Swann (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The River Wild) as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance (Without Remorse, Spartacus: War of the Damned) as her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey. They are joined by Sean Sagar (The Covenant, Mea Culpa) as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson; Tuuli Narkle (Mystery Road: Origin, Bad Behaviour) as AFP liaison officer Constable Evie Cooper; Mavournee Hazel (Shantaram, Halifax: Retribution) as AFP forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson and William McInnes (The Newsreader, Total Control) as AFP forensic pathologist Dr Roy Penrose. The series is produced for CBS Studios and Paramount Australia by Endemol Shine Australia and distributed outside Australia by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Morgan O'Neill (Les Norton) created the series and also serves as executive producer alongside Endemol Shine Australia's Sara Richardson (RFDS) and Sue Seeary (Ten Pound Poms).

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!